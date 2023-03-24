Menu Content

Politics

Health Ministry Likely to Take Over Stalled Pension Reform

Written: 2023-03-29 16:03:23Updated: 2023-03-29 16:57:07

Health Ministry Likely to Take Over Stalled Pension Reform

Photo : KBS News

The health ministry is likely to take up pension reform in wake of little substantive progress by the responsible special parliamentary committee.

A report by the committee released on Wednesday suggested a series of increases, from the pension contribution to the maximum age for pension subscriptions and the starting age for claiming a pension, but gives no precise numbers.

Although the committee's civic advisory panel was supposed to submit a draft reform plan in January, a two-month delay produced little more than a progress report on discussions to date.

The lack of figures in the report was somewhat expected after a committee member, ruling People Power Party lawmaker Kang Gi-yun, said last month that structural reform must precede parametric reform.

Amid little progress from parliament, the health ministry is expected to present a plan on national pension fund operations by October, which is most likely to become the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's pension reform plan.
