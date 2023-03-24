Health Ministry Likely to Take Over Stalled Pension Reform

Photo : KBS News

The health ministry is likely to take up pension reform in wake of little substantive progress by the responsible special parliamentary committee.A report by the committee released on Wednesday suggested a series of increases, from the pension contribution to the maximum age for pension subscriptions and the starting age for claiming a pension, but gives no precise numbers.Although the committee's civic advisory panel was supposed to submit a draft reform plan in January, a two-month delay produced little more than a progress report on discussions to date.The lack of figures in the report was somewhat expected after a committee member, ruling People Power Party lawmaker Kang Gi-yun, said last month that structural reform must precede parametric reform.Amid little progress from parliament, the health ministry is expected to present a plan on national pension fund operations by October, which is most likely to become the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's pension reform plan.