Prime Minister to Ask Yoon to Veto Grain Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Wednesday that he will suggest President Yoon Suk Yeol veto a bill mandating government purchase of surplus rice.Han presented the position in a statement to the nation, pointing out that the opposition-led bill will throw the local rice industry into a bigger crisis.The prime minister denounced the revision as a forcible bill that coerces the government to purchase all the excess rice.He said the bill will be of no help to farmers or to the development of agriculture, expressing regret over the fact that the bill was passed unilaterally.Han also voiced concerns that the bill will paralyze the market's ability to control supply and demand.Last week, the National Assembly, dominated by the main opposition Democratic Party, passed a revision to the Grain Management Act.The law requires the government to purchase overabundant rice from local farms when production exceeds three to five percent of estimated consumption or when the price drops more than five to eight percent on-year.