Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has named the country's ambassador to the U.S. Cho Tae-yong as his new national security adviser.Presidential spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said in a press briefing on Wednesday that President Yoon decided to accept the resignation by National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han after much consideration.Yoon's acceptance of resignation came about just one hour after Kim offered to resign in a notice to the media.Ambassador Cho is expected to start work at the post of the country's top security and foreign affairs official after taking over the duties from Kim.The spokesperson said the government plans to quickly select a successor for the ambassador and request agrément from the White House.