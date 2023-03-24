Yoon to Host Third Summit for Democracy

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of South Korea and the United States said on Wednesday that President Yoon Suk Yeol will host the next Summit for Democracy.According to the nation's top office, President Yoon and U.S. President Joe Biden announced in a joint statement that Yoon will host the third Democracy Summit, which will likely be held next year.The U.S. government also issued a similar announcement at the same time.In the joint statement, the two leaders said that South Korea and the U.S. share deep bonds, rooted in their common democratic values and respect for human rights, and they are committed to further strengthening robust political, economic, security, and people-to-people ties.The statement also said that South Korea's democratic institutions are a beacon of strength in the Indo-Pacific and demonstrate to the world that democracy fosters the conditions needed to cultivate continued security and prosperity.The two leaders also said they are proud to continue their work together to ensure that the momentum built by the first two Summits for Democracy will continue into the future and reflect this effort's global leadership.The first Democracy Summit was held virtually in December 2021, hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden with the leaders of about 100 countries in attendance.President Yoon is co-hosting the second Democracy Summit with the leaders of the U.S., Costa Rica, the Netherlands and the Republic of Zambia.