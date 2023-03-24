Menu Content

Politics

Yoon Calls for Solidarity in Defense of Democracy by Democratic States

Written: 2023-03-29 20:15:15Updated: 2023-03-30 10:47:54

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has called for solidarity among democratic states as the democracy that has led to freedom and prosperity faces a significant challenge.

The president made the remarks on Wednesday in his speech during the second Summit for Democracy, which he is co-hosting along with the leaders of the United States, Costa Rica, the Netherlands and Zambia.

President Yoon warned that in addition to the formation of blocs by authoritarian forces that deny rules-based international order, “fake democracy” represented by anti-intellectualism is emerging worldwide.

The president called for a new journey to revise democracy through innovation and solidarity, expressing hope that the summit will serve as an opportunity to enhance joint efforts by the international community toward freedom and democracy.

Underscoring the importance of the rule of law, Yoon said that the principle of laws and norms that apply to everyone must be the basis for limiting personal freedoms.

He also vowed to fulfill responsibilities and roles in further strengthening democracy, the rule of law and parliamentarism, adding that South Korea will closely cooperate with the international community and strongly support solidarity in defending democracy.
