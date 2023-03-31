Top Office: Approach to Fukushima Won’t Endanger Public Health

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has asserted that the government will never make a decision that endangers the health and safety of the people amid reports that President Yoon Suk Yeol will seek the public’s understanding on Japan's plan to release treated radioactive water into the sea.An official at the top office issued the position on Thursday after Japan's Kyodo News reported that the president made the remark while discussing the plan for the crippled Fukushima power plant, adding that it correlates to the position already stated by the Seoul government.The official said that the Fukushima water and South Korea's resumption of Japanese seafood imports are related issues, stressing that the safety of the seafood must be scientifically proven and the Korean people must be able to accept it emotionally.The official added that it is desirable for South Korean experts to participate in the verification process of the planned discharge by international organizations such as the International Atomic Energy Agency.Kyodo reported on Thursday that President Yoon met with former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in Tokyo on March 17 and vowed to seek public understanding of Japan's plan to discharge the contaminated water "even if it takes time."In the meeting, Yoon also reportedly said that he believes his predecessor, Moon Jae-in, had avoided efforts to understand, preventing public awareness of Japan's plan.