Photo : YONHAP News

First vice foreign minister Cho Hyun-dong has reportedly been tapped to be the new ambassador to the United States.According to a diplomatic source on Thursday, President Yoon Suk Yeol plans to name Cho as the replacement for Ambassador Cho Tae-yong, who was picked to replace Kim Sung-han as national security adviser on Wednesday.Kim announced his resignation the same day following media reports speculating that the top office may replace him over a planning issue related to Yoon's state visit to the U.S.President Yoon will reportedly request agrément of the new envoy from the U.S. administration as soon as possible ahead of his state visit to the U.S. set for April 26.The appointee previously handled the North Korean nuclear issue and served as a minister at the South Korean Embassy in Washington.