Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

7 in 10 Senior Public Officials Report Increased Wealth Last Year

Written: 2023-03-30 09:03:35Updated: 2023-03-30 10:32:18

7 in 10 Senior Public Officials Report Increased Wealth Last Year

Photo : YONHAP News

Seven in ten high-ranking public officials required to annually disclose personal wealth reported an increase in assets last year.

The Government Ethics Committee on Thursday released asset listings for senior government and public officials subject to an ethics law obligation, publishing the results in the official gazette.

A total of two-thousand-37 officials declared an average of one-point-94 billion won in personal assets, or one-point-48 million U.S. dollars, as of the end of last year.

Six out of ten officials have more than one billion won in personal wealth, while seven out of ten officials reported an asset increase of 29 million won, due mainly to a rise in property prices.

President Yoon Suk Yeol reported seven-point-69 billion won in personal assets, up about 50 million won from a year earlier, while the head of Seoul’s Gangnam District, Cho Sung-myung, topped the list with 53-point-25 billion won.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >