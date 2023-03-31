7 in 10 Senior Public Officials Report Increased Wealth Last Year

Photo : YONHAP News

Seven in ten high-ranking public officials required to annually disclose personal wealth reported an increase in assets last year.The Government Ethics Committee on Thursday released asset listings for senior government and public officials subject to an ethics law obligation, publishing the results in the official gazette.A total of two-thousand-37 officials declared an average of one-point-94 billion won in personal assets, or one-point-48 million U.S. dollars, as of the end of last year.Six out of ten officials have more than one billion won in personal wealth, while seven out of ten officials reported an asset increase of 29 million won, due mainly to a rise in property prices.President Yoon Suk Yeol reported seven-point-69 billion won in personal assets, up about 50 million won from a year earlier, while the head of Seoul’s Gangnam District, Cho Sung-myung, topped the list with 53-point-25 billion won.