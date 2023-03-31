Ex-Pres. Chun Doo-hwan's Grandson Visits Gwangju after Release

Photo : YONHAP News

Chun Woo-won, a grandson of the late former President Chun Doo-hwan, headed to the southwestern city of Gwangju right after being released from police custody on Wednesday.Chun arrived at a hotel in the city at 12:40 a.m. Thursday to offer an apology to the victims of a 1980 pro-democracy uprising in the city that was brutally suppressed by President Chun.The president’s grandson apologized sincerely for his belated visit, the first in his life, noting that he had avoided the city out of fear and selfishness.He said he plans to meet with a civic group from the uprising on Friday.Chun was released from the Mapo District police station in Seoul at around 8 p.m. Wednesday after being detained in an investigation into suspected illegal drug use upon his arrival at Incheon International Airport on Tuesday.The police said they will probe him without detention in consideration of the fact that he confessed to his wrongdoings and voluntarily returned to the country for investigation.