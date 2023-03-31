Fmr. Special Prosecutor Subject of Raid in '5 Bln Won Club' Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

A former special prosecutor who led the investigation into the influence-peddling scandal of the former Park Geun-hye administration was the target of a raid by the prosecution over alleged involvement in the Daejang-dong land development scandal.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Thursday sent investigators to the offices and residences of Park Young-soo and his former aide, lawyer Yang Jae-sik, to obtain documents and bank transactions on charges of violating the law on aggravated punishment of specific economic crimes.Park is accused of assisting Kim Man-bae, the biggest shareholder of an asset management firm at the center of the scandal, establish a consortium to win the development project while serving as the chair of Woori Bank’s board of directors in 2014.He allegedly received a promise of five billion won from Kim in return for his assistance.Park’s daughter earned one-point-one billion won while working at Kim’s firm between September 2019 and February 2021 while also purportedly reaping 800 million won in profits from buying an apartment in an allotment sale.The so-called "Five Billion Won Club" involves seven individuals, including Park and former Supreme Court justice Kwon Soon-il, to whom Kim had allegedly promised a share of the profits from the Daejang-dong project as bribes for various favors.