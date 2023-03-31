Menu Content

Pres. Office Flatly Denies Reports of Fukushima Import Resumption

Written: 2023-03-30 10:54:25Updated: 2023-03-30 15:07:58

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office flatly denied reports that Seoul may resume imports of seafood products from Japan's Fukushima region, saying public health and safety remain the government's utmost priority.

A notice issued by the office of the presidential spokesperson on Thursday declared that seafood products from Fukushima will never be brought into the country.

Earlier, Japanese media outlets reported that Tokyo requested that Seoul withdraw Fukushima seafood import bans during a recent summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Japan's Kyodo News said Yoon, while meeting former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, promised to seek understanding from the South Korean people regarding Tokyo's planned release of radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean.

Kyodo also said Fukushiro Nukaga, the former head of the Japan-Korea Parliamentarians' Union, had sought Seoul's understanding for the water release and called for the import ban withdrawal.
