‘War on Korean Peninsula Would See Off-the-Charts Ammo Usage’

Photo : YONHAP News

Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said the consumption of ammunition would be "off the charts" should a war break out on the Korean Peninsula or between the U.S. and Russia or China.At a session of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday, Milley said the biggest lesson learned from the ongoing war in Ukraine is the massive amount of conventional munitions used during a restricted regional conflict.According to the Pentagon, the U.S. has provided over 111 million rounds of ammunition for small arms to Ukraine, while over two million mortar shells have been sent by a total of 54 countries, including the U.S.Milley said the U.S. military is ensuring that there are stockpiles in place for a contingency and is investing in production.Asked about the need for a third missile defense system along the east coast in the state of New York to better defend the mainland, Milley said he believes that there is a strategic value, considering missile threats coming out of North Korea.