International Reports Claim N. Korea May Send Troops to Assist Russia in Ukraine

Reports are circulating that North Korea is seeking to send volunteer troops to assist Russia in the protracted war in Ukraine.



Citing Ukrainian media reports on Thursday, a pro-government online Russian media outlet said the North Korean volunteer troops are expected to be deployed to eastern Ukraine.



The online outlet said the soldiers are likely to arrive with their own weapons and shells, adding that Russia is searching for officers who can speak the Korean language to assist in coordinating operations with the incoming troops.



An unnamed Russian officer was quoted as saying that ten- to 15-thousand North Korean soldiers could be deployed each month, allowing for more training for the Russian troops.



While some other online outlets have issued similar reports, Russia's major outlets have yet to deliver such news, and no confirmation has yet to come from Russian authorities.