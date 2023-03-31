S. Korea Hosts Indo-Pacific Session on Day 2 of Summit for Democracy

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea hosted a ministerial session of Indo-Pacific nations in Seoul on day two of the Second Summit for Democracy on Thursday.The session on challenges and achievements in tackling corruption brought together ministerial-level officials, diplomatic delegations, civilian experts and civic groups.At the event, President Yoon Suk Yeol called for a global fight against corruption, saying that all of its forms that go against the truth threaten democracy and suppresses freedom.Foreign minister Park Jin emphasized that corruption undermines trust, compromises institutional integrity and exacerbates inequality, adding that corruption gets in the way of fulfilling sustainable development goals.Park announced that the ministers in the region have agreed to adopt the Seoul Declaration, reflecting their resolve to reconfirm pledges to defend the values of democracy.U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said corruption threatens collective security and Washington recognizes the importance of anti-corruption efforts in promoting inclusive economic growth and leveling the playing field for workers and businesses.South Korea is one of five co-hosts for this year's summit, along with the U.S., Costa Rica, the Netherlands and Zambia.