Photo : YONHAP News

Justice minister Han Dong-hoon says an independent counsel investigation into allegations surrounding the so-called "Five Billion Won Club" will ultimately hamper efforts to get to the truth.Han made the remark on Thursday during a full session of the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee shortly after lawmakers of the ruling and opposition parties submitted a motion seeking to appoint a special counsel to probe figures linked to Kim Man-bae.Kim, the biggest shareholder of an asset management firm at the center of the Daejang-dong land development scandal, allegedly promised bribes of five billion won to certain individuals in exchange for favors related to the project.Han said an independent counsel should be introduced only when the prosecution is lacking in capacity, willingness or manpower.He then stressed that prosecutors at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office are equipped with the capability and determination to probe this case in a meticulous manner.Han cited that these very prosecutors were behind Kim’s rearrest and the ones who carried out raids earlier in the day on the offices and residences of former independent counsel Park Young-soo and his former aide, lawyer Yang Jae-si over their alleged involvement in the Daejang-dong scandal.