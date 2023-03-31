US Ambassador Praises Seoul's Efforts to Improve Ties with Tokyo

Photo : YONHAP News

The top U.S. diplomat in South Korea has praised efforts by Seoul to improve ties with Tokyo with a recent summit between the two countries' leaders.At a forum hosted by the Korea-U.S. Alliance Foundation on Thursday, U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg said Washington considers trilateral cooperation with Seoul and Tokyo key to peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and tackling threats on the Korean Peninsula.Praising President Yoon Suk Yeol's reconciliatory efforts, the ambassador said the outcome of the Seoul-Tokyo summit will help promote the three-way cooperation, urging the neighboring countries to join efforts to promote regional security.Referring to unprecedented threats and invasions by authoritarian states, Goldberg said the U.S. plans to reinforce its joint security with South Korea in terms of conventional defense as well as cyber security, space responsibility, and climate change.