Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has consented to the prosecution's request to arrest ruling People Power Party(PPP) lawmaker Ha Young-je on charges of receiving illicit political funds.In a secret ballot on Thursday, the motion was approved 160 to 99, with 22 abstentions.Ha has been under investigation for allegedly receiving 70 million won, or around 53-thousand U.S. dollars, from a South Gyeongsang provincial council candidate ahead of last June's local elections.The prosecution had to seek parliamentary approval to arrest Ha, who is immune from arrest as a sitting lawmaker while the chamber was in session in accordance with the law.