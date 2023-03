Photo : KBS News

Vice minister for disaster and safety management Kim Sung-ho on Thursday ordered forest and fire authorities and local governments to promptly mobilize all available resources to minimize damage in relation to a wildfire in Hwacheon, Gangwon Province.The vice minister also instructed measures to prevent the blaze from spreading to nearby houses and military units and to accurately inform local residents of the fire situation through disaster text messages.Forest and fire authorities are trying to contain the wildfire that broke out at 12:47 p.m. in Hwacheon County. Seventeen helicopters, 30 equipment and 185 personnel were dispatched to contain the fire.The National Forest Service issued a level two wildfire warning at around 2:28 p.m. as the blaze continued to spread amid winds blowing at eight meters per second in the area.