Photo : YONHAP News

Nearly nine out of ten lawmakers required to annually disclose personal wealth reported an increase in assets last year despite the economic crisis.The Government Ethics Committee on Friday released asset listings for 296 sitting lawmakers and 33 senior parliamentary officials subject to an ethics law obligation, publishing the results in the official gazette.Of the 296 lawmakers, 258 or 87-point-two percent reported an increase in their personal wealth last year.Four lawmakers have more than 50 billion won in personal wealth, with Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo of the ruling People Power Party reporting the most at 134-point-eight billion won, or around 104 million U.S. dollars.Excluding the top four, the remaining 292 lawmakers declared an average of two-point-52 billion won in personal assets as of the end of last year, up more than 100 million won from a year earlier.