Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has reaffirmed its policy of denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula amid calls from some in the U.S. Congress to review the redeployment of tactical nuclear weapons to South Korea.Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder reiterated the objective when asked during Thursday's press briefing about the recent position issued by the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee.Ryder said Washington is in constant discussion with Seoul and other partners in the region on extended deterrence to ensure that aggression from countries such as North Korea or China can be deterred, an effort that will remain in focus.In a recent email to Voice of America, Republic Senator James Risch, ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called for the need to reconsider nuclear redeployment to the South as a means to counter the North's nuclear threats.