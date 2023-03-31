Ex-NOI Chief Designate Refuses to Appear for School Violence Hearing

Photo : KBS News

Chung Sun-shin, a former lawyer who resigned as chief designate to the National Office of Investigation(NOI) after his son's school violence record resurfaced, has refused to testify at a parliamentary hearing.The National Assembly's education committee, which had planned to find the truth behind the case and seek preventive measures during Friday's hearing, was forced to postpone until April 14 in the wake of Chung's absence as a witness.Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) members on the committee called for the postponement after Chung failed to appear with his lawyer, who represented the family in administrative litigation seeking to nullify the school’s order for Chung’s son to transfer.Speaking to KBS, a DP panel member said Chung’s absence is an extension of his past attempts to incapacitate institutional preventive measures against school violence through legal action.In a written statement submitted to parliament on Thursday, Chung, who referred to himself as a private citizen, said he would not attend Friday's hearing, citing health concerns and the past settlement with the victim.He also failed to submit requested documents, saying he does not currently have the files concerning the school violence case and the ones he submitted when applying for the NOI chief position and his son's university records contain personal information.The committee, meanwhile, is reportedly looking to issue an accompaniment order against Chung or summon his wife and son to the hearing.