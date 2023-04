Photo : YONHAP News

Early voting for the April 5 by-elections for nine various seats will be held for two days from Friday through Saturday.According to the National Election Commission(NEC), ballots will be cast at 97 voting booths between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on both days at districts with a position up for grabs.Voters exercising their right outside their jurisdiction will be required to seal the ballot inside a return envelope, while those under COVID-19 quarantine can only vote on Saturday between 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.The nine races in the by-elections include one parliamentary seat in Jeonju-B district in North Jeolla Province, and another for the head of Changnyeong County in South Gyeongsang Province.