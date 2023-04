Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors raided the Seoul secretariat of the Korea Baseball Organization(KBO) and its affiliate KBOP on Friday over allegations of broadcasting rights irregularities.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office reportedly began the search and seizure amid allegations of breach of duty and bribery related to broadcasting rights involving a KBO executive and sport marketing firm Eclat Media Group, which operates cable channel SPOTV.Last May, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency referred a case to the prosecution on suspicion of embezzlement of around one billion won by the head of Eclat.At the time, the police found that some of the money was transferred to a bank account belonging to the KBO executive's wife as a salary payment, but it was not probed further at the time.