Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has dismissed media reports of ongoing efforts to arrange a performance by “Hallyu” stars at a White House state dinner to be held for President Yoon Suk Yeol next month.In a statement released on Friday, the top office said the performances involving “Korean Wave” celebrities mentioned in media reports are not included on the itinerary of Yoon’s upcoming visit to the U.S.Yoon is set to make a state visit to the U.S. on April 26, the first such visit by a South Korean president in 12 years, where he is set to hold summit talks with U.S President Joe Biden and attend a state dinner.The top office appeared to be downplaying media reports that K-pop girl group Blackpink and U.S. pop star Lady Gaga are set to perform together at the White House dinner.