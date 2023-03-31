Supreme Court Begins Selection of Successors to Retiring Justices

Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court has begun the process of naming successors to two justices, Cho Jae-youn and Park Jung-hwa, who will retire in July.The top court said it will receive recommendations for candidates from April 4 to 14.Eligibility extends to anyone 45 and older with over 20 years of legal experience, which includes work as a judge, prosecutor or lawyer, with further details available on the Supreme Court's website.After the recommendation period, the court will disclose the list of candidates who agreed to a vetting process covering their academic background, career, wealth and military service, before gathering public opinion.The candidates will be narrowed down through a court review, after which the Supreme Court chief justice will select two to be formally appointed by President Yoon Suk Yeol.The two upcoming appointments will increase the number of Supreme Court justice appointees on Yoon’s watch to three.