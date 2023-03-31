Pres. Office Reiterates Fukushima Seafood Import Ban to Remain

Photo : KBS News

The presidential office has reiterated that the import ban on seafood from Japan’s Fukushima area will remain.In a press release on Friday, the top office said that President Yoon Suk Yeol adamantly believes there can be no compromise when it comes to public health and safety and considers the issue a top concern.The release stressed that Fukushima seafood imports will not be coming into South Korea, very closely echoing a sentiment conveyed in a statement released only a day before.The reiteration seemingly serves as an emphatic response to continuing reports by Japanese media that discussions on scrapping import restrictions took place during the recent Seoul-Tokyo summit.The top office also said that during the summit, Yoon responded to Japan's planned release of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant with three conditions – an objective and scientific method, verification in line with global standards and the participation of South Korean experts in the process.