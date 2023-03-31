Menu Content

Culture

Subways, Buses to Run More Frequently during Yeouido Cherry Blossom Festival

Written: 2023-03-31 17:54:21Updated: 2023-03-31 17:58:11

Photo : YONHAP News

The city of Seoul has laid out special transportation measures for the Yeouido Cherry Blossom Festival opening Tuesday.

Regular subway trains on Line No. 9 will run an additional 56 times a day on Saturdays and Sundays this and next week. Trains on Line No. 5 will also run more frequently if deemed necessary. 

Buses will run at shorter intervals on 25 routes that pass through the Yeouido area from 6 to 8 p.m. on Fridays and 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

Safety personnel will be stationed at eight subway stations during the festival period to help keep order and manage the flow of foot traffic.

Trains will not stop at certain stations if there are concerns of crowding.

Authorities will also clamp down on illegal parking in Yeouido while rentals on public bikes and personal mobility vehicles will be suspended.

And finally, access to roads within the festival venue will be blocked from Saturday to noon of April 10.
