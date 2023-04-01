Biden Administration Eases EV Tax Credit Rules for Carmakers of Allies

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: Washington has announced details of its Inflation Reduction Act(IRA), under which American consumers of electric vehicles(EV) receive up to seven-thousand 500 dollars in federal tax credits. The new guideline details expand the eligibility of the tax incentives to include South Korean and other non-U.S. brand EVs in the U.S. market.Kim Bum-soo has details.Report: The Biden administration has eased the controversial Inflation Reduction Act(IRA), expanding the eligibility for consumer tax incentives to electric vehicles produced in the U.S. by South Korean and other foreign automakers.The U.S. Treasury Department revealed the details of the IRA on Friday after the controversial bill sparked concerns from foreign carmakers that their electric vehicles might lose price competitiveness in the U.S. market.The bill signed last year initially came with stringent requirements for the origins of battery minerals and components, but while formulating further details of the law, the Biden administration decided to widen the scope of “critical minerals” used in EV batteries.For an EV to be eligible for the tax credits of up to seven-thousand 500 dollars in 2023, at least half of its battery components must be manufactured or assembled in North America under the new guidelines. And at least 40 percent of the battery’s critical minerals must be sourced or processed either in the U.S. or in a country that has signed a free trade agreement with the U.S.The applicable percentage will rise over the next few years. However, as key parts, including positive and negative plates, are classified as battery components in the guidelines, South Korean EV manufacturers will be able to continue the current practice of sourcing battery minerals from overseas and processing them in South Korea before the manufacturing process is completed in the U.S.The 369-billion-dollar IRA is aimed at boosting U.S. domestic manufacturing and jobs, and promoting clean energy.While resolving disputes with its allies whose automanufacturers complained about the narrowing access to the U.S. EV market, Washington still requires that within a few years, no components or critical battery minerals can be sourced from what the U.S. calls “foreign entities of concern,” including China, Russia, Iran and North Korea.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.