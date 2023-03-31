FM Park Attends Bucha Summit, Conveys Support for Seeking Justice

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin, speaking at a global conference, said that South Korea supports efforts to seek justice for the war crimes perpetrated in Ukraine.According to the foreign ministry, Park took part in the Kyiv-hosted Bucha Summit through a pre-recorded speech on Friday and stressed Seoul's participation in the international community's efforts to hold those responsible accountable for their actions.The summit held off- and online marked the first anniversary of Russia's withdrawal from the town of Bucha now synonymous with war crime allegations.Park expressed grave concern over the sacrifice of civilians and the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and emphasized South Korea's participation in various diplomatic and economic efforts to end the war and restore peace, such as through UN resolutions and sanctions against Russia. He also reiterated solidarity and support for Ukraine.Leaders and ministerial officials of some 40 nations including the U.S., UK, Germany and Japan attended the summit, where they condemned Moscow's aggression and discussed ways to hold the country accountable.