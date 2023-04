Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported just over ten-thousand new COVID-19 cases as the outbreak remains steady.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Saturday that ten-thousand-523 infections were reported throughout Friday including 12 from overseas.The figure is slightly up by 75 from a week ago and has increased by more than 12-hundred from two weeks prior.The number of critically ill patients in hospital rose by three from the previous day to 142.Friday added five deaths raising the death toll to 34-thousand-270. The overall fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.