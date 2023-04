Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Battery Industry Association has positively assessed the latest U.S. guidance on the Inflation Reduction Act(IRA) saying it will serve to strengthen the battery alliance between the two countries.In a press release Saturday, the group said the guidance reflected what was requested by the South Korean government and businesses, enabling a win-win in bilateral supply chain cooperation for batteries.Ever since the IRA was first announced, the Korean government and local companies have continuously given input to the U.S., voicing their concerns about the proposed law which concerns tax incentives on electric car purchases.In the guidance released Friday by the U.S. Treasury, the list of battery components included positive plates and negative plates but excluded positive active materials.