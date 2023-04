Photo : YONHAP News

A case of African swine fever has been confirmed at a pig farm in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province.Authorities said the farm is owned by a person who is also the owner of a farm where other cases of the deadly animal virus was reported on March 19 and 29. Officials have been conducting tests at nine farms owned by this individual.Emergency quarantine measures were implemented to prevent the spread of the disease, with an initial response team and an epidemiological survey team dispatched to disinfect and contain the area.Authorities will also cull some 94-hundred pigs at the affected farm in line with standard guidelines.They will also step-up disinfection operations on roads and pig farms in northern Gyeonggi Province as well as in nearby regions of Yeoncheon, Cheorwon and Hwacheon.It marks the seventh African swine fever case so far this year, and the fourth in Pocheon.