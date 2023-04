Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Football Association announced Saturday that Colin Bell, head coach of the women's national team, has agreed to extend his contract through December next year.The former English football player who took the head coach post in October 2019 as the first foreigner to do so, previously signed an extension in February last year for him to stay on until the end of the FIFA Women's World Cup this summer.Under the new deal, Bell will continue on regardless of Korea's World Cup performance and will also coach the team through the Hangzhou Asian Games this fall and the preliminary stage for next year's Paris Summer Olympics.