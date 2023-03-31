Gov't: US IRA Guidance Considerably Reflects S. Korean Opinion

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says that guidance on the Inflation Reduction Act released by the U.S. Treasury on Friday has considerably reflected opinions voiced by South Korea and its businesses.In a press release Saturday, Seoul's industry ministry welcomed the latest U.S. announcement saying it has largely eased uncertainties for the domestic battery and materials sector and will contribute to stronger supply chain cooperation between the two countries.The ministry said that domestic firms processing key materials used in batteries, known as positive active materials, in Korea will be eligible to benefit from electric vehicle tax credits in the U.S.Industry minister Lee Chang-yang noted that President Yoon Suk Yeol asked for U.S. consideration regarding the IRA while meeting with Trade Representative Katherine Tai, and other government agencies also exerted all-out efforts through talks and letters so that Washington would reflect Seoul's views on the issue.In the guidance concerning the eligibility for a three-thousand-750-dollar credit pertaining to this year, the U.S. Treasury Department said at least 40 percent of critical minerals contained in an EV’s battery must be extracted or processed in the U.S. or a country with which the U.S. has a free trade agreement.For another credit of the same amount, at least 50 percent of the battery components must be manufactured or assembled in North America.However, the list of battery components did not include positive active materials, which will allow South Korean firms to continue their existing practice of producing the active materials at home and later completing the manufacturing process in the U.S.