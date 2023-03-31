38 North: High Level of Activity at N. Korea's Yongbyon Nuclear Facility

Photo : YONHAP News

A United States-based website that monitors North Korea said that a high level of activity has been observed at North Korea's Yongbyon nuclear complex.In an article posted on its website on Saturday citing commercial satellite imagery of the area from March 3 and 17, 38 North said that the Experimental Light Water Reactor (ELWR) in the complex appears to be nearing completion and a transition to operational status.It added that the five-megawatt reactor at the complex continues to operate, releasing satellite imagery indicating that new construction has started on an additional building around the reactor.38 North also said that water discharges have been detected that could be associated with testing of the ELWR’s cooling system.It added that new construction has started around the Uranium Enrichment Plant area, likely to expand the uranium conversion capabilities.The website said that these developments seem to reflect Kim Jong-un’s recent directive to increase the country’s fissile material production to expand its nuclear weapons arsenal.