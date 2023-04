Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol threw out the first pitch at a baseball game Saturday to mark the start of the 2023 season of the Korea Baseball Organization league.Yoon threw out the ceremonial first pitch for the new season's opening day game between the NC Dinos and the home team Samsung Lions at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in the southeastern city of Daegu.Yoon and his wife Kim Keon-hee visited the ballpark and waved to fans at the stadium before the first pitch.The president then watched the game along with KBO chief Heo Koo-youn.Yoon's office said that the ceremonial pitch was arranged to increase communication with the public and to promote people's leisure activities.Yoon is the sixth president to throw the first pitch at a KBO game, after Chun Doo-hwan, Kim Young-sam, Roh Moo-hyun, Park Geun-hye and Moon Jae-in.