N. Korea Issues Nuclear Threat over S. Korea-US Joint Exercises

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has strongly criticized the joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States, warning of consequences and nuclear attack.In a commentary on Sunday, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) issued the criticism, taking issue with the eleven-day Freedom Shield exercises held between Seoul and Washington from March 13 and the Ssangyong amphibious landing training that began on March 20.Calling South Korea and the United States as warmongers, the KCNA said their war hysteria is reaching its climax along with the start of the Ssangyong training.The KCNA stressed that the United States and its followers should never forget the fact that their rival state possesses nuclear attack capability and that the people and army of North Korea do not make empty talk.The report added that as long as the United States and its puppets are making military provocations against the North, the country will make corresponding choices.