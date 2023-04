Hyundai Motor and sister company Kia Motors posted record sales in the United States for the month of March.Hyundai Motor America​ on Saturday reported an on-year 27 percent increase in monthly sales, posting a record 75-thousand-404 units.Hyundai posted monthly record sales for the fifth consecutive month.The strong performance is attributed to the Sonata, whose sales soared 209 percent on-year in March, followed by the Venue, Santa Fe and Santa Cruz.Hyundai Motor's subsidiary Kia America also announced its best-ever March sales, selling 71-thousand-294 units, marking a 19-point-eight percent on-year increase. It posted monthly record sales for the eighth consecutive month.