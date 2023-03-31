Wildfires Break out Nationwide amid Dry Weather

Photo : YONHAP News

Wildfires broke out at places nationwide on Sunday with dry weather advisories in place for Daejeon, Sejong and South Chungcheong Province.A wildfire was reported at around 11 a.m. Sunday at a mountain in Hongseong County in South Chungcheong Province, prompting forest authorities to issue a level three wildfire warning at 1:20 p.m.Fire and forest authorities are trying to put out the fire, mobilizing 17 helicopters, eleven pieces equipment and about 190 firefighters.The county issued a disaster text message urging nearby residents to evacuate to a community center or outdoors.On Sunday morning, forest fires also broke out in two locations in Cheonan and the Haemi area in Seosan in South Chungcheong Province. The fires were also extinguished.Forest authorities are trying to put out another wildfire in the province that started in Geumsan.The Seo-gu office of Daejeon City also issued a disaster text message, stating that a wildfire broke out on a mountain in the Sanjik-dong area at 12:18 p.m.Authorities are also working to extinguish a wildfire in Seoul that started in Inwang Mountain at around 11:50 a.m. Sunday, mobilizing more than 100 people and eight helicopters.