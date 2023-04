Photo : YONHAP News

Jimin of K-pop superstars BTS reached number two on the Billboard 200 albums chart with his debut solo album to become the highest-ranked solo K-pop act.According to the U.S. music chart service provider on Sunday, Jimin’s “Face” sold 164-thousand album-equivalent units in the U.S. in the week ending on March 30, trailing only U.S. country singer Morgan Wallen, who sold 197-thousand units with his album, “One Thing at a Time.”It is the highest-ever ranking on the chart reached by any solo K-pop act.Previously, Jimin’s groupmate RM reached third in December with his own solo album, “Indigo,” while fellow BTS member J-Hope reached number 17 last July with “Jack in the Box.”Billboard calculates the albums chart rankings based on physical albums sales, track-equivalent albums and streaming-equivalent albums.