Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Assembly to Begin 3-Day Interpellation Sessions on Monday

Written: 2023-04-03 09:56:28Updated: 2023-04-03 10:02:28

Assembly to Begin 3-Day Interpellation Sessions on Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

Bipartisan wrangling over pending political issues is expected to come to the fore as parliament opens a three-day interpellation session on Monday.

The National Assembly will hold interrogative sessions with senior government officials on politics, foreign affairs, unification and security issues on Monday.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is scheduled to attend the session to field questions from lawmakers, as are foreign minister Park Jin, unification minister Kwon Young-se, justice minister Han Dong-hoon, defense minister Lee Jong-sup and acting interior and safety minister Han Chang-seob.

While the ruling People Power Party is expected to promote the outcomes of the recent South Korea-Japan summit during the session, the main opposition Democratic Party is likely to administer a grilling on the government’s stances on major issues concerning Japan, including forced labor compensation and Fukushima seafood imports.

Meanwhile, economic issues will be dealt with on Tuesday, followed by educational, social and cultural issues on Wednesday.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >