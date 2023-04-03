Assembly to Begin 3-Day Interpellation Sessions on Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

Bipartisan wrangling over pending political issues is expected to come to the fore as parliament opens a three-day interpellation session on Monday.The National Assembly will hold interrogative sessions with senior government officials on politics, foreign affairs, unification and security issues on Monday.Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is scheduled to attend the session to field questions from lawmakers, as are foreign minister Park Jin, unification minister Kwon Young-se, justice minister Han Dong-hoon, defense minister Lee Jong-sup and acting interior and safety minister Han Chang-seob.While the ruling People Power Party is expected to promote the outcomes of the recent South Korea-Japan summit during the session, the main opposition Democratic Party is likely to administer a grilling on the government’s stances on major issues concerning Japan, including forced labor compensation and Fukushima seafood imports.Meanwhile, economic issues will be dealt with on Tuesday, followed by educational, social and cultural issues on Wednesday.