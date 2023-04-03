S. Korea, US, Japan to Conduct Antisubmarine Warfare Drills

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, the U.S. and Japan are set to conduct two-day joint military exercises in open waters near Jeju Island from Monday.According to the Ministry of National Defense on Monday, South Korean destroyers -- the Yulgok Yi Yi, Choe Yeong and Daejoyeong -- will collaborate with the nuclear-powered USS Nimitz aircraft carrier and the USS Decatur destroyer from the U.S. and the JS Umigiri destroyer from Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force for antisubmarine warfare drills and search and rescue drills.The ministry said the antisubmarine warfare drills are aimed at improving the three countries’ response capabilities against growing underwater threats such as submarine-launched ballistic missiles by North Korea.It marks the first three-way antisubmarine warfare drills since the sessions last September. The three countries also conducted missile defense exercises near the Dokdo islets in the East Sea last month and October of last year.The trilateral search and rescue drills focused on responses to natural disasters and humanitarian operations, resumed for the first time in seven years as part of efforts to stabilize security cooperation among the three countries, the ministry said.