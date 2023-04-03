Yoon Visits Jeolla, Gyeongsang Provinces amid Drop in Approval Rating

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol criss-crossed the Jeolla and Gyeongsang provinces for two days in an apparent bid to connect with the public after his approval rating dropped to the lowest level in four months.Yoon first headed to Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province last Friday to attend a ceremony marking Fishery Personnel Day, becoming the first president ever to do so, where he vowed to foster fisheries industries into future growth industries.Observers believe the president made such a pledge to dismiss concerns that the government may lift the import ban on seafood from Japan’s Fukushima area.From Tongyeong, Yoon traveled to Suncheon, South Jeolla Province where he sat in the opening ceremony of the Suncheonman International Garden Expo and promised to actively support the advancement of the Jeolla provinces, saying such development equals national development.On Saturday, Yoon threw out the first pitch in an opening day ceremony kicking off the start of the professional baseball league at the Samsung Lions stadium in Daegu.In the afternoon, the president attended a ceremony marking the centennial of Seomun Market, the largest traditional market in Daegu that has been frequented by conservative politicians. The city is considered the “heart of the conservatives.”