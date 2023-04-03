BIE Delegation Visiting Busan to Inspect 2030 World Expo Bid

Photo : YONHAP News

A delegation of the International Bureau of Expositions, or BIE, arrived in South Korea on Sunday to inspect Busan as the city is aiming to host the 2030 World Expo.Through Friday, the eight-member delegation led by the president of the BIE’s administration and budget committee, Patrick Specht, will check out Bukhang, or the Busan North Port, which is where the southern port city is seeking to host the expo.The delegation will also meet with key figures of the government, the National Assembly and businesses to learn about South Korea’s bid, while the World Expo 2030 Busan Bid Committee will pitch its plan to the delegation a total of four times during its stay.Related government agencies, including the foreign, culture and industries ministries, Busan Metropolitan City and the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry have spent six months preparing for the visit.The delegation is set to draw up a report on its inspection by next month before disclosing it to the BIE’s 171 members at a general assembly at the end of June.The winner of the 2030 event will be chosen in a general assembly vote in late November that will see Busan up against Riyadh, Rome and Odesa, Ukraine as it currently stands.