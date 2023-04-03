Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

BIE Delegation Visiting Busan to Inspect 2030 World Expo Bid

Written: 2023-04-03 11:01:27Updated: 2023-04-03 14:17:54

BIE Delegation Visiting Busan to Inspect 2030 World Expo Bid

Photo : YONHAP News

A delegation of the International Bureau of Expositions, or BIE, arrived in South Korea on Sunday to inspect Busan as the city is aiming to host the 2030 World Expo.

Through Friday, the eight-member delegation led by the president of the BIE’s administration and budget committee, Patrick Specht, will check out Bukhang, or the Busan North Port, which is where the southern port city is seeking to host the expo.

The delegation will also meet with key figures of the government, the National Assembly and businesses to learn about South Korea’s bid, while the World Expo 2030 Busan Bid Committee will pitch its plan to the delegation a total of four times during its stay.

Related government agencies, including the foreign, culture and industries ministries, Busan Metropolitan City and the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry have spent six months preparing for the visit.

The delegation is set to draw up a report on its inspection by next month before disclosing it to the BIE’s 171 members at a general assembly at the end of June.

The winner of the 2030 event will be chosen in a general assembly vote in late November that will see Busan up against Riyadh, Rome and Odesa, Ukraine as it currently stands.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >