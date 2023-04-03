Pres. Yoon Vows to Keep Promise of Honoring Victims of Jeju Uprising

Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has vowed to do his best to restore the honor of the victims of the April 3 Jeju Uprising and their bereaved families while saying that the nation will embrace the survivors and not forget their suffering.Prime Minister Han Duck-soo relayed the remarks when he read a speech on behalf of Yoon at a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the uprising on Monday.In the speech, Yoon said he will keep his promise to honor the victims, adding that the best way to do so is to make South Korea a nation where freedom and human rights flourish and to make Jeju more prosperous based on universal values and the spirit of liberal democracy.The president then pledged to put forth his best efforts to make the island a high-class cultural tourism destination where people around the world can expand their knowledge, also promising active government support to attract global talent to Jeju and to enable world-class digital industries to do business there.Last year, Yoon became the first president-elect of the conservative camp to attend the annual service, where he vowed to make an effort to restore the honor of the victims and their families.The Jeju Uprising took place amid a time of splintering ideologies on the Korean Peninsula ahead of the Korean War and is estimated to have claimed the lives of as many as 30-thousand people, many of them civilians.