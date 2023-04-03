Opening Day of 2023 S. Korean Baseball Season Sold Out

Photo : YONHAP News

Stadiums across the country were sold out on the opening weekend of the 2023 South Korean baseball season last Saturday.According to the Korea Baseball Organization(KBO), the opening games of the Shinhan Bank SOL KBO League 2023 held in five stadiums across the nation all reported full houses, a feat last seen in 2012 when the KBO had a total of eight teams.Saturday marked the first time all opening games sold out since the KBO league expanded its size to include a total of ten teams in 2015.However, Saturday failed to post a new record for the largest league-wide attendance, with a total of 105-thousand-450 fans checking out Saturday’s action at the baseball stadiums in Incheon, Suwon, Daegu as well as the Jamsil and Gocheok areas in Seoul.The figure is the second-largest for opening day after 2019 when 114-thousand-21 people flocked to stadiums across the country.