Domestic Court Deliberates on Warrant for 3 Accused of Gangnam Murder

The Seoul Central District Court began deliberations on Monday on a request by police for a warrant to detain three men suspected of abducting and killing a woman in Seoul’s Gangnam District last week.



The police made the request last Saturday, a day after rounding up the three men in Gangnam as well as in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.



The trio are accused of abducting a woman in her mid-40s in front of an apartment building in Gangnam last Wednesday night before killing her and dumping her body at a hill near Daecheong Dam in the city of Daejeon.



The police believe the suspects, all in their 30s, began targeting the woman two to three months earlier to go after her assets, with one thought to have planned the crime before the other two men joined.