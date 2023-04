Photo : YONHAP News

Catholic Archbishop of Seoul Peter Chung Soon-taick has delivered messages of blessings ahead of Easter.In a written message released on Monday, Chung prayed that the entire world will be able to receive God’s grace of the Resurrection, saying he hopes people will extend a warm helping hand to their neighbors who are suffering.The archbishop also prayed that North Koreans, whom he referred to as fellow countrymen, as well as those suffering from the war in Ukraine and the devastating earthquake in Türkiye and Syria will swiftly find peace and share in the joy of the Resurrection.The Archdiocese of Seoul will hold an Easter worship service at Myeongdong Cathedral on Sunday when the holiday is observed this year.