Yoon Vows to Restore Honor of Jeju Uprising Victims, DP Blasts Absence at Ceremony

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: President Yoon Suk Yeol has vowed to do his best to restore the honor of the victims of the April 3 Jeju Uprising and their bereaved families. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo relayed the remarks on behalf of Yoon at a remebrance ceremony, a move which drew criticism from the opposition camp.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: In marking the 75th anniversary of the April 3 Jeju Uprising on Monday, President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged his best efforts to restore the honor of the victims and their bereaved families. He also said the nation will embrace the survivors and not forget their suffering.Prime Minister Han Duck-soo relayed the remarks when he read a speech on behalf of Yoon at a ceremony marking the anniversary on Jeju Island.In the speech, Yoon said honoring the victims and embracing their pain is the natural duty of a liberal democratic country, adding that the best way to do so is to make South Korea a nation where freedom and human rights flourish.The ruling People Power Party(PPP) also vowed to continue efforts to shed light on the uprising and restore the honor of victims’ bereaved family members.Meanwhile, chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Lee Jae-myung said during a meeting of the party’s Supreme Council in Jeju that the government and ruling camp’s ultraright moves are tarnishing the spirit of the uprising.Lee also said the ruling camp’s leadership has failed to offer an apology to victims and their families over claims that the uprising was the result of orders from North Korean founder Kim Il-sung.Lee apparently was referring to remarks made by PPP Supreme Council member, Tae Yong-ho, who caused controversy by making such claims.DP floor leader Park Hong-keun said the absence of the president and the PPP leadership at Monday’s ceremony clearly reflect the Yoon government’s view of the Jeju uprising.The civic action took place amid a time of splintering ideologies on the Korean Peninsula ahead of the Korean War. It is estimated to have claimed the lives of as many as 30-thousand people, many of them civilians.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.