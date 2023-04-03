S. Korea, US, Japan Kick off 2-Day Trilateral Naval Drills

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Battleships from South Korea, the U.S. and Japan gathered in international waters off Jeju Island on Monday to kick off joint exercises to counter growing threats from North Korea. The North claimed last week to have made advancements in nuclear weaponry and underwater attack capabilities.Tom McCarthy has the details of the drill.Report: South Korea, the United States and Japan began a two-day joint military exercise in open waters near Jeju Island from Monday.A press release by the defense ministry in the morning said that the antisubmarine and search and rescue drills will see the participation of the U.S.’ nuclear-powered USS Nimitz aircraft carrier, the USS Wayne E. Meyer guided missile destroyer and the USS Decatur destroyer.South Korea is sending three destroyers – the Aegis-equipped Yulgok Yi Yi as well as two Yi Sun-sin class ships exceeding 44-hundred tons, the Choe Yeong and Daejoyeong – while the JS Umigiri destroyer from Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force will join the exercises to counter the advancing threats from North Korea.The antisubmarine drills are designed to bolster trilateral capabilities to detect, track, share information as well as to defeat underwater threats from the North. The search and rescue phase will fine-tune responses to maritime incidents.The joint maneuvers come a week after Pyongyang claimed to have conducted a test of a new underwater nuclear attack drone, the “Haeil-1,” which was followed by the purported unveiling of a tactical nuclear warhead, the “Hwasan-31," later in the week.It marks the first three-way antisubmarine warfare drills since the sessions held last September, while the search-and-rescue drills resume after a seven-year hiatus.The U.S. Navy’s Carrier Strike Group Eleven, led by the USS Nimitz, came into port in Busan last week ahead of the drills, which come in the wake of thawing relations between Seoul and Tokyo.The bilateral relationship has somewhat loosened up following the Yoon Suk Yeol government’s plan to compensate victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor as well as other issues addressed in and around the South Korea-Japan summit last month.Tom McCarthy, KBS WORLD Radio News.